Английский язык

Answer these questions about your free time. 1)Do you like to stay at home or go out after school? 2)Do you like to be on your own or to have company? 3)Do you usually spend your free time with your family or your friends? 4)What do you spend more time on :watching TV , reading books , sport and games ,other activities? 5)If you meet your friends after school, where do you go and what do you do? 6)Do you find time to help your parents with housework?What do you do? 7)Do you have any pets you look after?What pets? 8)What activity or hobby would you like to take up?

