Ask and answer questions Example:-Where is Dan? -He is in the yard -Where are Bob and Kate?- ... in the yard -What ...? -... Where id Dad? -...in the garden What ...? - ... -Where is your little sister?- ... in the bathro...

Английский язык

Ask and answer questions Example:-Where is Dan? -He is in the yard -Where are Bob and Kate?- ... in the yard -What ...? -... Where id Dad? -...in the garden What ...? - ... -Where is your little sister?- ... in the bathroom. -What...? -... -Where are our friends?- ... in the sitting room -What ...? Where is the puppy? -... in the hall. -What ...? -... ПОМОГИТЕ ПОЖАЛУЙСТА

Автор: Гость