Английский язык

Bob and Betty are thinking what to do this Sunday. Make up questions for them Example: to go to the museum/to go to the picture gallery. Shall we go to the museum or the picture gallery? 1)to go to the supermarket/to go to the restaurant 2) to go to the circus/to go the cinema 3)to go to the zoo / to go to the park 4)to walk in the park/to ride the bikes 5)to swim in the lake/to swim in the swimming pool 6)to go to the restaurant/to cook lunch 7)to go to the country by train/to go there by bus 8)to read books and magazines in the evening/to watch television on the evening

