Bob and Betty are thinking what to do this Sunday. Make up questions for them Example: to go to the museum/to go to the picture gallery. Shall we go to the museum or the picture gallery? 1)to go to the supermarket/to go to the restaurant 2) to go to the circus/to go the cinema 3)to go to the zoo / to go to the park 4)to walk in the park/to ride the bikes 5)to swim in the lake/to swim in the swimming pool 6)to go to the restaurant/to cook lunch 7)to go to the country by train/to go there by bus 8)to read books and magazines in the evening/to watch television on the evening
1)Shall we go to the supermarket or the restaurant? 2)Shall we go to the circus or the cinema? 3)Shall we go to the zoo or the park? 4)Shall we walk in the park or ride the bikes? 5)Shall we swim in the lake or in the swimming pool ? 6) Shall we go to the restaurant or cook lunch ? 7) Shall we go to the country by train or go there by bus ? 8) Shall we read books and magazines or watch television n the evening ?
