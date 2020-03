But the Grasshopper didn't like the idea. He liked to play, to dance and to sing.Soon winter came. There was a lot of snow.The Grasshopper had no food. He was very hungry. So, he went to the Ant and asked him for food. I worked...

But the Grasshopper didn't like the idea. He liked to play, to dance and to sing.Soon winter came. There was a lot of snow.The Grasshopper had no food. He was very hungry. So, he went to the Ant and asked him for food. I worked all summer to collect my food, said the ant. What did you do.? I did a lot of things, answered the Grasshopper. I danced,I played , I listened to music. Well,if you dance and play in summer and if you do not work, you have no food in winter, answered the ant

