Children like to go to the pond.The ice is nice on the pond.They can ski and skate.They are good sportsmen.Kate-Hi,Jane! Jane- Hi Kate .Glad to meet you.K- Do you want to ski? Let*s ski,Jane. J- I*d live to but I can*t ski vere well. K- Look at Andy. He is a good hockey player .Do you like him? J- Yes, you are right.He is great.I like to dance on the ice.My mother teaches me to danse on the ice.She is a good dancer.K- Oh,it*s great.Can you teach me? J- Of course.With great pleasure.Let*s go. Верно или нет ?1It is summer.2 The children are at the zoo. 3Andy can*t play hockey.4 Kate likes to dans on the ice.5 Jane wants to teach Kate. 6 Kate can ski well

