Children like to go to the pond.The ice is nice on the pond.They can ski and skate.They are good sportsmen.Kate-Hi,Jane! Jane- Hi Kate .Glad to meet you.K- Do you want to ski? Let*s ski,Jane. J- I*d live to but I can*t ski vere well. K- Look at Andy. He is a good hockey player .Do you like him? J- Yes, you are right.He is great.I like to dance on the ice.My mother teaches me to danse on the ice.She is a good dancer.K- Oh,it*s great.Can you teach me? J- Of course.With great pleasure.Let*s go. Верно или нет ?1It is summer.2 The children are at the zoo. 3Andy can*t play hockey.4 Kate likes to dans on the ice.5 Jane wants to teach Kate. 6 Kate can ski well
1. It is summer. - No, I don't agree, It is not summer. It's winter. 2. The children are at the zoo. - No, I don't agree, the children are not at the zoo. They are on the pond. 3. Andy can't play hockey. - No, I don't agree, Andy can play hockey, he is a good hockey player. 4. Kate likes to dance on the ice. - No, I don't agree. Kate can't dance on the ice. 5. Jane wants to teach Kate. - Yes, I agree. 6. Kate can ski well. - Yes, I agree.
1It is summer. -It*s false.No, it is not summer. It is winter 2 The children are at the zoo.- No, the children are not at the zoo, they are on the pond 3Andy can*t play hockey.- No,it*s false. Andy is a good hockey player 4 Kate likes to danse on the ice.- It* s false. Jane likes to danse on the ice 5 Jane wants to teach Kate.- Yes. it*s true. She wants to teach Kate to danse on the ice 6 Kate can ski well- Yes.it*s true. Kate can ski VERY well
