Английский язык

Choos the sentence with the noun in the Possessive Case.a)The child's room is very comfortable. b)Mary's got very little time to do the homework. c)Caroline's going to buy a white T-shirt. d)John's trying to earn some money to travel to Europe.

Автор: Гость