Choos the sentence with the noun in the Possessive Case.a)The child's room is very comfortable. b)Mary's got very little time to do the homework. c)Caroline's going to buy a white T-shirt. d)John's trying to earn some money to ...

Английский язык
Choos the sentence with the noun in the Possessive Case.a)The child's room is very comfortable. b)Mary's got very little time to do the homework. c)Caroline's going to buy a white T-shirt. d)John's trying to earn some money to travel to Europe.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
a)The child's room is very comfortable. b)Mary's got very little time to do the homework. c)Caroline's going to buy a white T-shirt. d)John's trying to earn some money to travel to Europe.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Жизнь дороже всего сочинение помогите
Ответить
Английский язык
Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob g...
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогить срочно нужно Из романа обломова выпишете 5 предложений однородныe с гла??ным и второстеренными
Ответить
Обществознание
Если действие правила общественной жизни определяется обычаями людей, то речь ид??т о 1) неформальных нормах 2)формальных нормах 3)нормах-ожид...
Ответить
Французский язык
Complete les phrases. ont, a. La fillette ont un livre
Ответить