Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents.

Английский язык

Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents.

Автор: Гость