Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents.
Английский язык
Write down the negative (-) and interrogative (?) forms of the sentences in Present Simple: (+) My sister likes playing tennis. (+) Sam and Bob go to the park every Sunday. (+) You often visit your grandparents.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My sister is like playing tenniss sam and Bob have going park every sunday you will often visit your grandparents по моему так )
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Помогить срочно нужно Из романа обломова выпишете 5 предложений однородныe с гла??ным и второстеренными
Обществознание
Если действие правила общественной жизни определяется обычаями людей, то речь ид??т о 1) неформальных нормах 2)формальных нормах 3)нормах-ожид...
Французский язык
Английский язык