Choose he right answer.Sometimes you need the,sometimes not. 1)Of which country is london the capital?(gr.britain,France,USA) 2)Which is the lsrgest continent?(Africa,North America,Australia) 3)What the capital of scotland?(Belfast,London,Edinburg) 4)On which river does london stand?(Severn,Thames) 5)what is the name of the name of the sea between Britain and norway?(English Channel,North Sea,Black Sea) 6)What is the capital of the USA?(New York,Ottawa,Washington)

