Английский язык

Choose the correct words. 1. i always do/'m always doing my homework 2. we write/'re writing in english at the moment 3. i do/'m doing the progress check now 4. i don't cycle / 'm not cycling to school every day 5. it it doesn't rain/isn't raining today 6. i visit/ 'm visiting my grandma once a weer help pleasee!!

Автор: Гость