Choose the right words to complete the sentences. If you`ve got some problems with your video, I`ll ask my brother to (repair/mend) it. Mr Been (greeted/said goodbye to) us with a nod and passed by. I`ll choose that (gold/go...
Английский язык
Choose the right words to complete the sentences. If you`ve got some problems with your video, I`ll ask my brother to (repair/mend) it. Mr Been (greeted/said goodbye to) us with a nod and passed by. I`ll choose that (gold/golden) colour for the wallpaper in my sitting room. When you play bowling, you (throw/drop ) the ball at some wooden objects. The berries are (sour/sweet), don`t eat them without sugar. Помгите пожалуйста! Срочно!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Repair greeted golden throw sour
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Помогите написать сочинение на тему ,,Чем мне понравился сказ бажова хозяйка медн??й горы!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!