Choose the right words to complete the sentences. If you`ve got some problems with your video, I`ll ask my brother to (repair/mend) it. Mr Been (greeted/said goodbye to) us with a nod and passed by. I`ll choose that (gold/go...

Английский язык

Choose the right words to complete the sentences. If you`ve got some problems with your video, I`ll ask my brother to (repair/mend) it. Mr Been (greeted/said goodbye to) us with a nod and passed by. I`ll choose that (gold/golden) colour for the wallpaper in my sitting room. When you play bowling, you (throw/drop ) the ball at some wooden objects. The berries are (sour/sweet), don`t eat them without sugar. Помгите пожалуйста! Срочно!

