Что делать: Прочитай текст и ответь на вопросы Как делать: Прочитай вопросы. Найд?? на них ответы в тексте и запиши нужную информацию в пропуски рядом с вопросами. Внимание! Отвечай на вопросы кратко, не пиши полные предложе...

Что делать: Прочитай текст и ответь на вопросы Как делать: Прочитай вопросы. Найд?? на них ответы в тексте и запиши нужную информацию в пропуски рядом с вопросами. Внимание! Отвечай на вопросы кратко, не пиши полные предложения. Nina Nina is a nice little girl. She’s eight. Nina and her parents live in a big city. Sometimes Nina is sad because she misses her grandmother, who lives in a small village far from the city. One morning the girl opend her eyes and saw her grandmother smiling at her. Nina was so happy! She wanted to tell her granny so many things. It was Saturday so Nina didn’t go to school. She doesn’t has classes at the weekend. In the afternoon Nina and her granny were in the city centre. They decided to go shopping. Granny bought some nice toys for Nina and then the girl helped to choose presents for granny’s friends. They found some nice books about gardening. Пример: 0. Where does Nina’s family live? (in a) big city 1. How does Nina feel sometimes? 2. Who did Nina see when she woke up on Saturday? 3. When doesn’t Nina go to school? 4. Where did Nina and her granny go shopping? 5. What presents did they buy for granny’s friends?

