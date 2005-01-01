Circle the correct option. a. After two years, he was promoted / removed to chief executive. b. After school, she got a career / a job as a waitress for six months. c. The factory workers get their wages / salary every Frida...

Английский язык

Circle the correct option. a. After two years, he was promoted / removed to chief executive. b. After school, she got a career / a job as a waitress for six months. c. The factory workers get their wages / salary every Friday. d. My dad had a long and successful job / career as a lawyer. e. Julie has a part-time / half-time job because she has children to look after. f. Jack was made redundant / unemployed after twenty years. g. Sally started working in 1965 and retired / finished in 2005. h. His yearly salary / wage is about 40,000 euros. i. Bill got the sack / bag because he was dishonest. j. The company treats its employers / employees very well.

