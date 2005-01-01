Circle the correct option. a. After two years, he was promoted / removed to chief executive. b. After school, she got a career / a job as a waitress for six months. c. The factory workers get their wages / salary every Frida...

Английский язык
Circle the correct option. a. After two years, he was promoted / removed to chief executive. b. After school, she got a career / a job as a waitress for six months. c. The factory workers get their wages / salary every Friday. d. My dad had a long and successful job / career as a lawyer. e. Julie has a part-time / half-time job because she has children to look after. f. Jack was made redundant / unemployed after twenty years. g. Sally started working in 1965 and retired / finished in 2005. h. His yearly salary / wage is about 40,000 euros. i. Bill got the sack / bag because he was dishonest. j. The company treats its employers / employees very well.
A. After two years, he was promoted to chief executive. b. After school, she got a job as a waitress for six months. c. The factory workers get their wages every Friday. d. My dad had a long and successful career as a lawyer. e. Julie has a part-time job because she has children to look after. f. Jack was made redundant after twenty years. g. Sally started working in 1965 and retired in 2005. h. His yearly salary is about 40,000 euros. i. Bill got the sack because he was dishonest. j. The company treats its employees very well.
