Circle the correct word 1. She is interested/interesting in meeting new people 2. Peter looks very bored/boring. I don`t think he is enjoying the lesson 3. I am so excited/exciting! I`m going to London tomorrow 4. The fil...

Английский язык

Circle the correct word 1. She is interested/interesting in meeting new people 2. Peter looks very bored/boring. I don`t think he is enjoying the lesson 3. I am so excited/exciting! I`m going to London tomorrow 4. The film was disappointed/disappointing. I didn`t like it at all.

