Circle the correct words 1. I'll tell you untill \as soon as i know 2. Mary isn't here yet so let's wait until\ when she arrives. 3. I'm going to buy a new computer when \ unless i have enough money. 4. You won't pass the e...

Английский язык
Circle the correct words 1. I'll tell you untill \as soon as i know 2. Mary isn't here yet so let's wait until\ when she arrives. 3. I'm going to buy a new computer when \ unless i have enough money. 4. You won't pass the exams if \ unless you study more. 5. We'll go out as soon as \unless the weather gets better. 6. I'll stay at home as soon as \ until it stops raining. 7. When\ unless we move house, I'll have my own bedroom. 8. If \ Untill I fail my driving test, I'll take it again.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
As until when unless as as when if
