Compare different means of transport. Trains are faster than cars...

Compare different means of transport. Trains are faster than cars...
Buses are bumpier than trains. Areplanes are more uncomfortable then trains Cars are smaller than aeroplanes Trains are more expensive than buses Bikes are bumpier than buses/ Если у Вас возникли проблемы с переводом, то обращайтесь ко мне!
