Compare different means of transport. Trains are faster than cars...
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Buses are bumpier than trains. Areplanes are more uncomfortable then trains Cars are smaller than aeroplanes Trains are more expensive than buses Bikes are bumpier than buses/ Если у Вас возникли проблемы с переводом, то обращайтесь ко мне!
