Английский язык
Complete the conversation with the correct form of the verbs in brackets or an appropriate short answer. A. Thank you for helping with our market research. Here is the first question. What electrical products ________1(you/buy) last year? B. I _____2(buy) a digital radio and a computer. A. What _____3(you/do) with your old electrical products? B. well, I ______ 4(offer) the computer to my friend, but he ____5(not want) it. A. So, _______6(you/take) the computer somewhere to recycle it? B. No, I 7______. I _____8(not have) time. A. ____ 9(you have) the address of a company that recycles computers? B. Yes, I 10______, but it _______11 (be) 40 km from my town. A. Ok. Well, we _______12(build) a new recycling factory in your town last month.
1 did you buy 2bought 3 what did you do.. 4 offered / didn t want 5 did you take 6 no i didn t / i didn t have time 7 do you have .. 8 yes i have / it is 9 will build
