Complete the conversation with the correct form of the verbs in brackets or an appropriate short answer. A. Thank you for helping with our market research. Here is the first question. What electrical products ________1(you/buy...

Английский язык
Complete the conversation with the correct form of the verbs in brackets or an appropriate short answer. A. Thank you for helping with our market research. Here is the first question. What electrical products ________1(you/buy) last year? B. I _____2(buy) a digital radio and a computer. A. What _____3(you/do) with your old electrical products? B. well, I ______ 4(offer) the computer to my friend, but he ____5(not want) it. A. So, _______6(you/take) the computer somewhere to recycle it? B. No, I 7______. I _____8(not have) time. A. ____ 9(you have) the address of a company that recycles computers? B. Yes, I 10______, but it _______11 (be) 40 km from my town. A. Ok. Well, we _______12(build) a new recycling factory in your town last month.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 did you buy 2bought  3 what did  you do.. 4 offered / didn t want  5 did you take 6 no i didn t / i didn t have time 7 do you have .. 8 yes i have / it is  9 will build 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Выберите правильный ответ my little brother wants to be... a)hostman b)hostmen c)a postman 2.there aren't ....flovers in the vase a)some b)a...
Ответить
Геометрия
СРОЧНО!!!!ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!МАТЕМАТИЧКА УБЬЕТ!!!ПРОШУ, ПОЖАЛУЙСТА ПОЛНОЕ РЕШЕНИЕ+ДАНО,ПОЖ??ЛУЙСТА стороны данного треугольника 7 см, 5 см и 4 см. Най...
Ответить
История
Для чего использовался предмет на
Ответить
Русский язык
Укажите, какими признаками обладает причастие в предложении. В неровном свете костра шалаш был похож на огромную задремавшую птицу.
Ответить
Русский язык
Спиши.слова в скобках измени по образцу. образец (красная) ягодка- красненькая яго??ка (Тонкий ) волосок- (Узкая)тропинка- (Зелёные) листики-...
Ответить