Complete the gap in the second sentence using reported speech. 1. "Do not eat any more biscuits, Harry," said his mother. Harry's mother told him_____biscuits. 2. "Boil the rice for forty minutes," said the cookery teacher to her class. The cookery teacher told the class_____for 40 minutes. 3. "Where did you go yesterday, Ann?" Tom asked. Tom asked Ann_____the day before. 4."Look, Jason is dancing with Sue!" said Mary to Joshua. Mary told Joshua_____together. 5."I've already done the shopping and now I'm going to watch TV," Jack said. Jack said_____watch TV.
1.....not to eat some more..... 2.....to boil rice ....... 3.....where she had gone..... 4.....that Jason and Sue were dancing... 5.....that had already done the shopping and he was going .....
