Complete the gap in the second sentence using reported speech. 1. "Do not eat any more biscuits, Harry," said his mother. Harry's mother told him_____biscuits. 2. "Boil the rice for forty minutes," said the cookery teacher to her class. The cookery teacher told the class_____for 40 minutes. 3. "Where did you go yesterday, Ann?" Tom asked. Tom asked Ann_____the day before. 4."Look, Jason is dancing with Sue!" said Mary to Joshua. Mary told Joshua_____together. 5."I've already done the shopping and now I'm going to watch TV," Jack said. Jack said_____watch TV.

