Английский язык

Complete the interview by changing the forms of the verbs in brackets. (3) Then act out the interview in pairs. Journalist: What exam did you .... (take)? Viktor: FCE. First Certificate in English. Journalist: Do you think you ..... pass? Viktor: I think so. I'm quite optimistic. I think i... (do) the exam quite well. Journalist: When .... you ... (get) your result? Viktor: Tomorrow morning. study at a language school and when l ... (go) to class tomorrow the grades will be on the notice board. My name .... (be) the first on the list because my surname begins with 'A'. Journalist: How you... (celebrate) if you .... (pass) Viktor: I... (go) to a café with the other students in my class. Well, with the students who have passed Journalist: And what will you do if you .... (pass)? .... you... (carry) on studying English? Viktor: Yes, I'd like... (take) the CAE exam next year Journalist: And if you... (not pass)? Viktor: I... (take) the exam again in June.

Автор: Гость