Complete the interview by changing the forms of the verbs in brackets. (3) Then act out the interview in pairs. Journalist: What exam did you .... (take)? Viktor: FCE. First Certificate in English. Journalist: Do you think you ...

Английский язык
Complete the interview by changing the forms of the verbs in brackets. (3) Then act out the interview in pairs. Journalist: What exam did you .... (take)? Viktor: FCE. First Certificate in English. Journalist: Do you think you ..... pass? Viktor: I think so. I'm quite optimistic. I think i... (do) the exam quite well. Journalist: When .... you ... (get) your result? Viktor: Tomorrow morning. study at a language school and when l ... (go) to class tomorrow the grades will be on the notice board. My name .... (be) the first on the list because my surname begins with 'A'. Journalist: How you... (celebrate) if you .... (pass) Viktor: I... (go) to a café with the other students in my class. Well, with the students who have passed Journalist: And what will you do if you .... (pass)? .... you... (carry) on studying English? Viktor: Yes, I'd like... (take) the CAE exam next year Journalist: And if you... (not pass)? Viktor: I... (take) the exam again in June.
Journalist:  What exam did you  take?Victor:   FCE. First certificate in English.Journalist:   Do you think you’ve passed?Victor:   I think so. I’m quite optimistic. I think I did the exam quite well.Journalist:   When will you get your results?Victor:  Tomorrow morning. I study at a language school and when I go to class tomorrow the grades will be on the notice board. My name will be the first on the list because my surname begins with 'A'.Journalist:   And how will you celebrate if you pass?Victor:  I’ll go and have a drink with the other people in my class. Well, with the people who have passed. Journalist:  And what will you do if you pass? Will you carry on studying English?Victor:  Yes, I’d like to take the CAE exam next year.Journalist:  And if you don’t pass?Victor:   I’ll take the exam  again in June.

