Complete the sentences as in the example

1) She gave me her telephone number and I gave her mine 2) They gave us their telephone number and we gave them ours 3) We gave her our tephone number and she gave us hers 4) You gave them your telephone number and they gave you theirs 5) He gave you his telephone number and you gave him yours 6) I showed them my garden and they showed me theirs 7) He showed you his garden and you showed him yours 8) They showed her their garden and she showed them hers 9) We showed him our garden and he showed us his 10) She showed us her garden and we showed her ours