Complete the sentences.Use be or get.(Sometimes either of them is possible)Write the sentences down. 1Goodbye,Paul,and...well soon! 2Winter is coming:it is...colder and colder.3Will you...so kind and open the door for me?4.And...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences.Use be or get.(Sometimes either of them is possible)Write the sentences down. 1Goodbye,Paul,and...well soon! 2Winter is coming:it is...colder and colder.3Will you...so kind and open the door for me?4.Andrew and Sally are...married next week.

