Complete the sentences. Use if , unless, untill or as soon as. 1. She's coming home at 6.00. I'll talk to her ___________ she arrives. 2. __________ we hurry up, we'll be late for the film! 3. Dad's picking us up in the car,...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences. Use if , unless, untill or as soon as. 1. She's coming home at 6.00. I'll talk to her ___________ she arrives. 2. __________ we hurry up, we'll be late for the film! 3. Dad's picking us up in the car, so we'll have to wait_____________ he gets here. 4. What will you do ____________ you don't pass your exams? 5. Can you do me a favour? Look after my cat _________________ I get back from holiday, please. 6. I can't buy it ____________________ my parents lend me some money. 7. I can't talk now, I'm watching a football match - but I'll ring you ______________ it finishes, OK? 8. ______________ the cinema's full, don't worry - we can come back home and watch a video.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
If if until if until unless as soon as if
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Окружающий мир
Приведите пример изделия, которое можно сделать из разных веществ
Ответить
Русский язык
Составьте 5 предложений на тему "поздней осенью в лесу " (Поле,степи,горах.) в кот??рых сказуемыми были бы имена прилагательные. например:не...
Ответить
Технология
Какие питательные вещества содержатся в мясе?
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Сочинение про василек
Ответить
Математика
Цена товара понизилась на 25% и составляет теперь 330 рублей. Какой была первоначаль??ая цена товара?
Ответить