Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Use if , unless, untill or as soon as. 1. She's coming home at 6.00. I'll talk to her ___________ she arrives. 2. __________ we hurry up, we'll be late for the film! 3. Dad's picking us up in the car, so we'll have to wait_____________ he gets here. 4. What will you do ____________ you don't pass your exams? 5. Can you do me a favour? Look after my cat _________________ I get back from holiday, please. 6. I can't buy it ____________________ my parents lend me some money. 7. I can't talk now, I'm watching a football match - but I'll ring you ______________ it finishes, OK? 8. ______________ the cinema's full, don't worry - we can come back home and watch a video.

Автор: Гость