Английский язык

Complete the sentences. Use the verbs in brackets in the present simple, present continuous, future simple or past simple. - Поставьте глагол в скобках в нужном времени. 1. I (see) you next week? I'd like to know something. 2. Children ( to like) to play with sand. 3. My friends (not to do) their homework now. They (to play) volley-ball. 4. Yesterday John (to get up), (to clean) his teeth but (not, to have) breakfast in the morning. 5. Jane (not to do) English exercises every day. 6. … you (to buy) a new car last week? 7. My sister ( to graduate) from the University next year. 8. You (to eat) ice-cream now? 9. Her husband usually (to go) to his office by bus. He (to come) to the office at 9.30 am tomorrow. 10. Nowdays my brother (to smoke) a lot, but he (not/ smoke) before. 11. Why she (to cry) now?

Автор: Гость