Английский язык

Complete the sentences .Use the words from the box . (clothes,put on ,take off(2),wear,fashion,scruffy,boring,fashionable,old-fashioned,neat) 1)Molle dresses very well,she likes to ... good clothes . 2)My mother always asks me to ... my boots whtn l come home . 3)It's a cold day today and l'm going to put on my warmest ... . 4)Are high boots still in ...? -Yes , they are . l think they will always be . 5)l hope you'll ... your new blouse , you look wonderful in it . 6)Please ... off your clothes in the hall and come into the room . 7)Things that were ... only two years ago are ... now . Nobody wears them . 8)My brother is not a very tidy lottle boy . His clothes are often ... . 9)Aloce's clothes always look ... and clean . 10)Some people think it's ... to talk about the weather , but in Britain they often do it

