Complete the sentences using the comma where necessary. 1. If people think more about ecology.... 2. ...when we solve this problem. 3 .....if we use filters. 4 if children take care of animals ... . 5 ... if people don't destro...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences using the comma where necessary. 1. If people think more about ecology.... 2. ...when we solve this problem. 3 .....if we use filters. 4 if children take care of animals ... . 5 ... if people don't destroy their habitats. 6. When I come to the country..... . 7. They will be see many species of mammals when......
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Sory! I dont speak English!
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Географическое положение реки камчатки
Ответить
Русский язык
Ребята,срочно сочинение по любому памятнику 25 баллов,спасибо!
Ответить
Биология
Составьте алгоритм работы с микроскопом.
Ответить
Литература
Как Дубровский относился к родным??? Помогите пожалуйста!!!
Ответить
Биология
- Какое семя больше сухое или намоченное (почему)?
Ответить