Complete the sentences using the comma where necessary. 1. If people think more about ecology.... 2. ...when we solve this problem. 3 .....if we use filters. 4 if children take care of animals ... . 5 ... if people don't destro...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences using the comma where necessary. 1. If people think more about ecology.... 2. ...when we solve this problem. 3 .....if we use filters. 4 if children take care of animals ... . 5 ... if people don't destroy their habitats. 6. When I come to the country..... . 7. They will be see many species of mammals when......

Автор: Гость