Английский язык

Complete the sentences with the proper form of the adjectives 1. In summer the days are ----than in winter. ( short ) 2. Jack is ----- than Tom. (tall ) 3. I think, monkeys are----animals in the world. (funny) 4. P. E. is my favourite lesson. It is ----lesson at school. (good ) 5. Our city is -----in the world. (beautiful )

