Complete the sentences with the proper form of the adjectives 1. In summer the days are ----than in winter. ( short ) 2. Jack is ----- than Tom. (tall ) 3. I think, monkeys are----animals in the world. (funny) 4. P. E. is ...
Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the proper form of the adjectives 1. In summer the days are ----than in winter. ( short ) 2. Jack is ----- than Tom. (tall ) 3. I think, monkeys are----animals in the world. (funny) 4. P. E. is my favourite lesson. It is ----lesson at school. (good ) 5. Our city is -----in the world. (beautiful )
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.shorter 2.taller 3.the funniest 4.the best 5.the most beautiful
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Начерти прямоугольник со сторонами 6см и 4см вычисли его пиримтр сколько клеток состовляет площадь этого прямоугольника сколько это квадратных сант...
Русский язык
Русский язык
Цкожи словосочитания в котором имя прилогательное стоит в ед.ч С веселыми песнями От сильного тумана к верным друзьям