Complete the sentences with the proper form of the adjectives 1. In summer the days are ----than in winter. ( short ) 2. Jack is ----- than Tom. (tall ) 3. I think, monkeys are----animals in the world. (funny) 4. P. E. is ...

Английский язык
Complete the sentences with the proper form of the adjectives 1. In summer the days are ----than in winter. ( short ) 2. Jack is ----- than Tom. (tall ) 3. I think, monkeys are----animals in the world. (funny) 4. P. E. is my favourite lesson. It is ----lesson at school. (good ) 5. Our city is -----in the world. (beautiful )
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.shorter 2.taller 3.the funniest 4.the best 5.the most beautiful
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Начерти прямоугольник со сторонами 6см и 4см вычисли его пиримтр сколько клеток состовляет площадь этого прямоугольника сколько это квадратных сант...
Ответить
Русский язык
Подчеокни окончания имён прилагательных мужского рода запиши свои примеры
Ответить
Русский язык
Проскланять по падежам. Подруга,волк ,брошь.
Ответить
Русский язык
Цкожи словосочитания в котором имя прилогательное стоит в ед.ч С веселыми песнями От сильного тумана к верным друзьям
Ответить
Русский язык
Однокореные слова другого склонения в том числе и падеже на брошь около постели п?? колыбельке о медали в бутыле о ночи на снегу
Ответить