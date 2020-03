Complete the sentences with your own ideas. a. If I get chance, I ................. b. If I was few years older, I ........... c. If I have good news to pass on, I ........ d. If you tidy the flat, I ......... e. If I need...

Английский язык

Complete the sentences with your own ideas. a. If I get chance, I ................. b. If I was few years older, I ........... c. If I have good news to pass on, I ........ d. If you tidy the flat, I ......... e. If I need a friend's advice, I ........ f. If I had more time, I .......

Автор: Гость