Complete this conversation with a famous film actor. Put the verb into the correct form of the Present Simple / Present Continuous / Past Simple / Past Continuous. Interviewer: When did you start acting? Actor: When I ____ (b...

Английский язык

Complete this conversation with a famous film actor. Put the verb into the correct form of the Present Simple / Present Continuous / Past Simple / Past Continuous. Interviewer: When did you start acting? Actor: When I ____ (be) 12. I _____ (go) to a drama school, and one day I _______ (sit) in the classroom and a famous film director _____(visit) the school. He _____ (see) me, and that ____ (be) the beginning. Interviewer: What was your first film? Actor: "Sunday" with Kate Lars, who _____ (be) now my wife! We _____ (make) the film in Spain. She was 17 and I was 19. Interviewer: I know that she _____ (have) an accident in that film. How did it happen? Actor: Well, one day near the end of the filming we _____ (ride) horses and Kate’s horse suddenly _____ (stop) and she ____ (fall) off. She ____ (break) her arm. Today, Kate and I often _____ (talk) about our first meeting. Interviewer: Are you riding nowadays? Actor: No, I _____ (stop) when I ____ (move) to Los Angeles. Interviewer: I know you are very busy but what do you do in your free time? Actor: Kate and I ____ (like) swimming. We swim every day. And of course, I ____ (love) cooking. The dish I ___ (make) for lunch yesterday is a new idea of mine. Interviewer: Can I ask you some more questions? And can I also talk to Kate? Actor: Yes, of course. She ____ (swim) in our pool at the moment. We can go outside and enjoy the sun. Come on.

Автор: Гость