Confident,lazy,intelligent,generous,moody,adventuours. 1) My sister's more...than me. She always gets better marks in exams.2) Tim's very ... He bought everyone a watch for christmas.3) The students in this class aren't very h...

Английский язык
Confident,lazy,intelligent,generous,moody,adventuours. 1) My sister's more...than me. She always gets better marks in exams.2) Tim's very ... He bought everyone a watch for christmas.3) The students in this class aren't very hard-working in fact,they're... 4) My friends and İ are quite...We like new and exciting things.5) You're very ...sometimes,especially when your football team loses.6) İ fell off my last month and now İ don't feel very...when İ cycle.
1. Intelligent 2. Generous 3. Lazy 4. Adventurous 5. Moody 6. Confident
