Confident,lazy,intelligent,generous,moody,adventuours. 1) My sister's more...than me. She always gets better marks in exams.2) Tim's very ... He bought everyone a watch for christmas.3) The students in this class aren't very h...
Английский язык
Confident,lazy,intelligent,generous,moody,adventuours. 1) My sister's more...than me. She always gets better marks in exams.2) Tim's very ... He bought everyone a watch for christmas.3) The students in this class aren't very hard-working in fact,they're... 4) My friends and İ are quite...We like new and exciting things.5) You're very ...sometimes,especially when your football team loses.6) İ fell off my last month and now İ don't feel very...when İ cycle.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Intelligent 2. Generous 3. Lazy 4. Adventurous 5. Moody 6. Confident
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
Математика
История
По какому принципу образованы ряды?дайте краткий ответ 1)1812,1914-1918,1941-1945гг 2)А.Н Се??лавин,Г.М.Курин,Е.В Четвертаков 3) отмена трудо...
Математика
Помогите пожалуйста. Решить задачу, составив уравнение. У Миши было 37 рублей. После покупки ручки у него осталось 5 рублей. Сколько Миша запл...