Correct the mistakes 1. A nice day? aren`t it? 2. I go to the park yesterday. 3. what is she wear?- she is wearing a green dress 4. i will go to the cinema in Mondae in 6 p.m. 5. has you ever been to london? 6.she like gr...

Английский язык

Correct the mistakes 1. A nice day? aren`t it? 2. I go to the park yesterday. 3. what is she wear?- she is wearing a green dress 4. i will go to the cinema in Mondae in 6 p.m. 5. has you ever been to london? 6.she like green tea. 7.he don`t like coffee. 8. i absolutely live play the piano. 9. did you went to work yesterday? 10. will she eats chocolate cake? 11. they is writing a dictation now. 12. what does she look like?- she is very kind person. 13. what is she like?- she`s got blue eyes and dark hair. 14. what is you favourite film? 16.i have never be to Paris. 17. will you going to the party with me in Sundar? 18. Ann give me this book yesterday. 19. i hate listen tj rjck. 20. are he feeling better?

Автор: Гость