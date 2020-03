Correct the mistakes 1)peter havent got a red cap 2) the childrens got bicycles 3)that are digital cameras 4)this is a new car over there 5)tom and susan are from canadias

Английский язык

Correct the mistakes 1)peter havent got a red cap 2) the childrens got bicycles 3)that are digital cameras 4)this is a new car over there 5)tom and susan are from canadias

Автор: Гость