Cравните по образцу. Maths and English. (difficult) Maths is as difficult as English. History and Russian, (difficult) History is not so difficult as Russian. Weather in autumn and weather in summer. (pleasant) A bike and a mot...

Английский язык
Cравните по образцу. Maths and English. (difficult) Maths is as difficult as English. History and Russian, (difficult) History is not so difficult as Russian. Weather in autumn and weather in summer. (pleasant) A bike and a motor-bike, (comfortable) A snake and a crocodile, (dangerous) Shoes and coats, (expensive) Holidays and week-ends, (wonderful) Ann and Nell, (beautiful)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Weather in autumn is not so pleasant as in winter. Bike is as comfortable as a motorbike. A snake is as dangerous as a crocodile. Shoes are not so expensive as coats. Holidays are as wonderful as week-ends. Ann is as beautiful and Nell.
