Dab:listen boys. Do you remember it is your mothers birthday tomorrow? We could arrange a party for her couldn't we? Jack:... Bob: Not a bad idea! Let"s think about  it right now. Jack: I know! I'II be responsible for the music...

Гость: Гость:

Dab:listen boys. Do you remember it is your mothers birthday tomorrow? We could arrange a party for her couldn't we? Jack: And we can make a big birthday card for her! Bob: Not a bad idea! Let"s think about it right now. Jack: I know! I'II be responsible for the music. Dab: I'm going to invite her friends. And you Bob? Bob: I'll be responsible for food. I'll buy snacks and order same food at the restaurant. And Jack will buy a birthday cake. Jack: Am I? Why me? I think we should make a birthday cake together..? Dab:If we make a cake - all the guests will finish their party at the hospital :)