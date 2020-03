ДАЮ 30 [задание]paul often spends time with his friends. here s paul s diary.what are he and his friends doing at this time. вроде пример* It's 6 o'clock on Monday. Paul is flying a kite. paul and steve are flying a kite. ...

ДАЮ 30 [задание]paul often spends time with his friends. here s paul s diary.what are he and his friends doing at this time. вроде пример* It's 6 o'clock on Monday. Paul is flying a kite. paul and steve are flying a kite. monday:fly a kite with steve [6-7 pm] tuesday:help grandad in the garden [5-7 pm] wednesday: watch a video with mike [7-8 pm] thursday:play computer at the club [4-5 pm] friday:teach sue to ride a bike [4-6pm] saturday:go on rides with steve and mike in the park [1-3 pm]

