Dear Jane, Hi! How are you? I'm great! It's the holidays and we are in our new house. I love it! Every day, I 1) ........... late and 2) ........... the dog! We usually 3) ............ breakfast at around 10 in the morning. L...

Английский язык

Dear Jane, Hi! How are you? I'm great! It's the holidays and we are in our new house. I love it! Every day, I 1) ........... late and 2) ........... the dog! We usually 3) ............ breakfast at around 10 in the morning. Later, I often 4) ........... for a walk or 5) ........... board games with my brother. In the evening, we all 6) .......... TV and then we have dinner. We go to bed late. It's so nice here. I 7) .......... on the balcony right now. The weather is brilliant. Josh 8) ........ some flowers in the garden. My parents 9) ........... the shopping in town. And you? Are you having a good time at your country house? Write soon! Lyn. •do. •play. •relax. •wake up. •have. •walk. •watch. •go. •plant Пожалуйста помогите! Нужно вставить слова в текст.

Автор: Гость