Dear Katie, I am writing to you from an ancient castle on the castle of the Atlantic Ocean. this castle is in the west of great britain, in a place , which is called "cornwall" . it is different from the other parts of england .you won't find any national parks or royal palaces here. cornwall has been always famous for its fish. yesterday , i visited an old fishing village called " mousehole " , which has got its own legend. once upon a time , there was a terrible storm in the ocean which lasted for many days and just wouldn't stop . huge waves destroyed the village and its boats. local people were dying from the cold and hunger . but one smart cat changed everything . an old fisherman tried to catch some fish for the village and the cat went with old master . when they got into his boat the cat started purring to the ocean. the ocean liked it very much and the storm stopped . the old fisherman and the cat caught lots of fish so they saved the people of the village . the people were happy and made a tasty pie with a whole fish . it is called " stargazy pie " . cornwall is a great place for tourists; it is rich in sandy beaches , the ocean is quite warm and the rocks are beautiful . there is a lot of sea food in the restaurants and you can explore hidden paths , ride a bike , or go surfing . i like this place very much , but i miss you , too . how are you? i've bought a lot of souvenirs for you : nice seashells and a starfish . and , of course , a toy legendaruly mousehole cat . i think this place is a real wonder . you should come and see it yourself . hope to hear from you soon . best wishes, barney

