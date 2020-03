Помогите ответить на вопросы) 1) What would you do if there was a mouse in your bedroom? 2) What would you do if you were driving and a bee or a wasp came into the car? 3) What would you do if you saw a spider in the bath? ...

Помогите ответить на вопросы) 1) What would you do if there was a mouse in your bedroom? 2) What would you do if you were driving and a bee or a wasp came into the car? 3) What would you do if you saw a spider in the bath? 4) What would you do if you were on a beach that was famous for shark attacks? 5) What would you do if someone offered to buy you a fur coat? if you went to your friends house for dinner and they gave you horse meat? 6) What would you do if your neighbour's dog barked all night? 7) What would you do if a friend asked you to look after their cat or dog?

