Describe the weather in the place where you live like this:
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
So. I am live in the Russia. In this country temperate climate. As there are rainy and cloudy days, and Sunny and hot days. Every winter it snows, and every summer the sun bakes.I love the place where I live and the local weather.
