диалог на тему "Winter and winter sports"

- Hello, Alina! How are you? Why are you looking so tired? - Hello, I am really very tired today. I was in the forest where I skated a lot. - Really? Are you fond of winter sport? - Yes, I am. I do sport every two days. And what kind of winter sports are you fond of? - I am fond of skiing most of all. To my opinion it's a very interesting sport. - How interesting! How many times a week do you go to your trainings? - Four times a week. - And what other kinds of sports are you fond of? - Besides it I like basketball, but sad to say I play it very badly. - I also play basketball badly. I'm afraid "of any ball". - Well, Alina. Let's say good-bye each other, I have to hurry home. - Ok, see you!