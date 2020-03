Диалог с врачом на английском небольшой

Гость: Гость:

- Good morning, doctor! - Good morning! - Dear doctor, I`ve got a toothache. What should I do? - How many times a day do you brush your teeth? - I brush my teeth three times a day. - But what toothpaste do you use? - I use a special whitening toothpaste. - But you have to use a plain toothpaste. - Oh, thank you. Goodbay. - Goodbay.