Для чего нужны нам мобильные телефоны?
Английский язык
Для чего нужны нам мобильные телефоны?
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
They give us an opportunity to stay in touch and to be reachable everywhere. If you are going to be late, you can just call your relatives, friends or colleagues or send them a text message. It is very easy and comfortable, especially for the busy modern lifestyle. So a mobile phone has become a vital part of our daily lives and it is difficult to imagine how people lived without mobile phones in the past.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика
Другие предметы