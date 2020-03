DO IT ON YOUR OWN Complete these sentences. 1) The British Isles are situated in the of Europe. 2) The United Kingdom of is a fairly small country 3) here is no place in the country that is far 4) The United Kingdom has four pa...

Английский язык

DO IT ON YOUR OWN Complete these sentences. 1) The British Isles are situated in the of Europe. 2) The United Kingdom of is a fairly small country 3) here is no place in the country that is far 4) The United Kingdom has four parts: 5) Both the British government and Parliament work British Parliament sits in

Автор: Гость