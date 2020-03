Добрый день! Произношение на русском подскажите пожалуйста. 1st first [fWst] 2nd second ['seknd] 3rd third [TWd] 4th fourth [fLT] 5th fifth [fIfT] 6th sixth [sIksT] 7th seventh ['sevnT] 8th eighth [eItT] 9th ni...

Английский язык

Добрый день! Произношение на русском подскажите пожалуйста. 1st first [fWst] 2nd second ['seknd] 3rd third [TWd] 4th fourth [fLT] 5th fifth [fIfT] 6th sixth [sIksT] 7th seventh ['sevnT] 8th eighth [eItT] 9th ninth [naInT] 10th tenth [tenT] 11th eleventh [I'levnT] 12th twelfth [twelfT] 13th thirteenth ['TW'tJnT] 14th fourteenth ['fL'tJnT] 15th fifteenth ['fIf'tJnT] 16th sixteenth ['sIks'tJnT] 17th seventeenth ['sevn'tJnT] 18th eighteenth ['eI'tJnT] 19th nineteenth ['naIn'tJnT] 20th twentieth ['twentIIT] 21st twenty-first ['twentI'fWst]

