Добрый день ребятушки)Нужно написать сочинение по английскому языку на тему "Healthy way of life" в обьёме 200 слов.Огромное спасибо тому,кто возьмётся за это нелёгкое дело =^^=Нужно к сегодняшнему вечеру,ну или к понедельнику  

Гость: Гость:

Healthy way of life. If you want to be healthy and wealthy, you must keep fit. You should eat only fresh vegetables and fruits. It's very good for your figure. Example, fish and meat calcium and iodine. It's good for bones. And strawberryies are good for eyes. You should eat more vitamins. There're lots of this in food, that you has eat. Like vitamins E, B, A, D and other. At all, it is necessary there is not only eat good food but also have not a bad habits, like drinking or smoking. When you smoke, your breath is delay. When you are drink your liver is delay too. If you want to be health you must haven't bad habits. Also, you should do sport. Sport can be well for different parts of the human body. Like, football is good for legs and tennis - for arms and belly. You can go to the fitness center too. In the fitness center, ussualy dance or run on the running truck as well. And do many others things. At all, this is your choose to be healthy or to be always ill.