Английский язык
Допишите вопросы и ответы. 1. ....... on the wall? - Yes,..... (There is a picture on the wall.) 2. ........ on the floor? -Yes,....... (There is a carpet on the floor.) 3. ....... in the flat? -Yes,...... (There are five rooms in the flat.) 4. ....... in the room? -Yes,...... (There are two doors in the room.)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Is there a picture on the wall? -Yes, there is. 2.Is there a carpet on the floor? -Yes, there is. 3.Are there five rooms in the flat? -Yes, there are. 4.Are there two doors in the room? -Yes, there are.
