Английский язык

Допишите вопросы и ответы. 1. ....... on the wall? - Yes,..... (There is a picture on the wall.) 2. ........ on the floor? -Yes,....... (There is a carpet on the floor.) 3. ....... in the flat? -Yes,...... (There are five rooms in the flat.) 4. ....... in the room? -Yes,...... (There are two doors in the room.)

