Допоиожіть перекласти речення на англійську)))) 1) джон довго пояснював причини свого рішення. 2) Новий фільм Спілберга спричинив справжню сенсацію, і його шанувальники стояли у довгих чергах, щоб подивитися його. З точки зор...

Гость: Гость:

1) John long to explain the reasons for its decision.2) The new Spielberg film caused a sensation, and his fans stood in long lines to see it. In terms of directing his film has no equal.3) David was determined to adopt two children, and although they have had their 2, Tracy was forced to yield to the wishes of her husband.4) Julia Evans asked Misys View child while she will deal with household chores.5) Do you think that any other person in my position could inaugurate differently?6) Time-of-time Jane felt uncertainty about what o'clock it did little to Kate, and she cope with raising a child.7) He took his head in this stupid idea of ​​selling the house and set up to carry out his plan no matter what.8) If you were in my position, you're too afraid to leave his home well - it can burn the house.9) by Father John knew hard blow after learning that his son finished all of the money he lost his job.