ДОПОМОЖІТЬ БУДЬ-ЛАСКА) 6 Fill in the correct preposition(s), then choose anv five items and make sentences. 1) to be transformed...... sth; 2) to go.... foot; 3) to be far.... sth; 4) to ask... sth (enquire); 5) to ask.. s...

Английский язык
ДОПОМОЖІТЬ БУДЬ-ЛАСКА) 6 Fill in the correct preposition(s), then choose anv five items and make sentences. 1) to be transformed...... sth; 2) to go.... foot; 3) to be far.... sth; 4) to ask... sth (enquire); 5) to ask.. sth (request); 6) to be well-known... sth; 7) to have a variety..sth; 8) to be an example....... sth: 9) to worry...... sb/sth; 10) to boast .... sth; 11) to travel..... plane (but: to be.... a plane); 12) to trav- el..... taxi (but: to be....... a taxi); 13) to be...... a bike; 14) to provide... sth
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. to 2. on 3. from 4. about 5. of 6. in 7. of 8. of 9. about 10. of  11. by (but: on) 12. by (but: in) 13. on 14. with
