Допоможіть перекласти на анг.мову: Вітамін Е Всі рослинні масла - найкраще джер??ло вітаміну Е. Найбільше вітаміну Е в проростках пшениці і насінні бавовнику, також в кукурудзяному, соняшниковій і в соєвому маслах. Його м...

vitamin E All vegetable oils are the best sourse of vitamin e. Most of vitamin e is in seedling of wheat, in seeds of cotton also in corn, sunflower and soy oils. You can find it in animal products - seafood and fish caviar. Vitamin E allow to improve meal of skin and hair, lower their dryness, strengthen nails. Vitamin E protect organism from early aging, helps to born healthy baby. It improves Nervous System and strengthen the immunity