Each sentence has a verb in Past Simple and a verb in Past Continuous. Complete the sentences with the verbs from the brackets. 1) I ____ (catch) a taxi when my mother ____ (call). 2) She ______(wait) for a bus when I ______ (see) her. 3) When the phone ______ (ring) she ____ (write) a letter. 4) What ______ (you/do) when the earthquake ___ (start)? 5) While John _____(sleep) last night someone ___--(steal) his car.
1) was catching, was calling. 2)was waiting, saw 3)rang, she was writing 4) did you, started 5) was sleeping, was stealing
