Ессе на тему every journey has to be arranged beforehand помогите срочно!!!

There is no doubt that people travel a lot nowadays.So all trips should be arranged before you start you journey. To my mind,you should start with booking plane tickets,you must be careful and check your information twice.Then find suitable hotel and hostel and better call there to escape some problems,of course,you should check the most dangerous districts of city and not book there.Then look information about city:where you should and where shouldn't,good and affordable restaurants,free museums. In conclusion,journey that is arranged before beginning of the trip will be easier and better and you won't worry about anything