эссе по английскому на тему + и - мобильного телефона
Mobile phone play an important role in our life. On the one hand, with their help  we can talk to distance, take pictures, send text messages, listen to music, play games...   On the other hand, they are harm our health. The head, hands can hurt us,dependence begins.   To sum up, there are strong arguments both for and against phones. Nowadays, all people has phone. However, not it is necessary for all.
